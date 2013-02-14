ROME Feb 14 A man from Ivory Coast doused
himself with fuel and set himself on fire at Rome's Fiumicino
airport on Thursday after showing officials a deportation order,
police said.
The incident occurred in a customs police office in Terminal
3 of the airport, Italy's largest. Police said the man had
poured a canister of fuel over himself and ignited it with a
lighter.
The man was taken to hospital in serious condition while a
policeman who put out the flames sustained a burn to his arm.
The smoke caused alarm among travellers and a small part of
the airport was briefly closed off. No other injuries or
disruption were reported.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Kevin Liffey)