ROME May 8 Rome's Fiumicino airport reopened
its main international terminal on Friday after a fire the
previous day damaged the building and forced airlines to cancel
dozens of flights.
Eighty percent of check-in desks in the affected Terminal 3
were working normally after hundreds of staff worked through the
night to restore service, operator Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) said.
Italy's busiest airport, through which 39 million passengers
passed in 2014, was shut down when the blaze started just after
midnight (2200 GMT) between Wednesday and Thursday.
At least three suffered from smoke inhalation, but no other
injuries were reported.
The fire, believed to have been started by a short circuit
in an electrical cabin that was under maintenance in an area of
shops, sent thick clouds of smoke billowing out of the building
until mid-morning on Thursday.
Passengers with flights booked from Terminal 3 were sent to
other terminals, where they experienced long delays. Some had to
carry their luggage for up to a kilometre because of previous
road closures.
Only a shopping area beyond the airport's security controls
was damaged by the fire, AdR said in a statement, without
specifying how much repairing the damage would cost.
A police source said on Thursday there was no indication
that the fire was a result of arson, but an investigation was
continuing.
