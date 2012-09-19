MILAN, Sept 19 Swiss commodities trader Glencore
is expected to present a letter of intent for the
troubled Sardinian plant of U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa in
the next 10-15 days, a Sardinian government official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"The government has provided a guarantee, requested by
Glencore, to keep the power price at 35 euros (per megawatt
hour) over 15 years," Alberto Pili, a councillor for the
Carbonia-Iglesias province where the Alcoa plant is located.
"Glencore has committed to present a letter of intent to
Alcoa within 10-15 days," he added.
Alcoa has decided to close down its Sardinian smelter, a
move that puts at risks the jobs of 500 direct employees.
Earlier on Wednesday the government met with Glencore and
regional representatives to discuss energy costs at the plant,
one of the main reasons it has found it difficult to compete.
Sardinia President Ugo Cappellacci also said he was hopeful
in an offer by Glencore within 10 days as he came out of the
Rome meeting.
At the beginning of September the government wrote to
Glencore to reassure it on power discounts for 15 years if it
decided to buy the plant.
"If a solution can be found that benefits all parties, than
Glencore would look to help," a source close to the company
said.
A price of 35 euros per megawatt hour would be significantly
below the approximately 70 euros per megawatt hour power would
cost without subsidies but there are concerns it could be
construed as state aid.
The EU Commission has previously asked Italy to recoup aid
from favourable power tariff schemes.