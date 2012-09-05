ROME, Sept 5 Commodities giant Glencore is ready to make a formal offer for the loss-making Alcoa aluminum works in Portovesme in Sardinia, Sky TV Italy reported on Wednesday.

Last week Glencore expressed interest in the plant and said it would release an assessment of the works on Sept. 10.

On Wednesday an Italian Industry Ministry official said a different company had said it was interested in the aluminium factory. Italian media identified the new interest as coming from oil and aluminium company Klesch Group.