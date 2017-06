ROME Nov 15 Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti is expected to succeed in forming a new government, the centre-right party of his predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, said on Tuesday.

Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, made the comments after talks with Monti.

The incoming premier is scrambling to assemble a new government with broad political backing to stop Italy's debt crisis from spiralling out of control. (Writing by Deepa Babington)