Italian life senator and multiple time former prime minister Giulio Andreotti reads chapters of the bible for a live TV broadcast inside the Holy Cross in Jerusalem's Basilica in Rome October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro De Meo/Pool/Files

ROME Giulio Andreotti, seven times Italian prime minister and one of the country's most prominent post-war figures, has died at the age of 94, family sources said on Monday.

Andreotti, a leading member of the defunct Christian Democrat (DC) party which dominated Italian politics for almost fifty years after World War Two, was a lawmaker in every Italian parliament since 1945. He was made a senator for life in 1991.

Andreotti, with his characteristic hunched back and understated irony, was an iconic figure who polarised Italian public opinion from when he entered government at the age of 28 to when he was accused of murder and Mafia involvement in the late 1990s. He was later acquitted.

