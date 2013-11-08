New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
MILAN Nov 8 Italian fund manager Anima SGR may list early next year, an investor in the group said on Friday, confirming reports in the Italian press.
"I believe so," Claudio Sposito, the head of private equity firm Clessidra, said when asked if Anima would list on the stock market in early 2014.
Clessidra is an indirect investor in Anima through AM Holding, which owns 100 percent of the fund manager.
Clessidra owns 37 percent of AM Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano with a 35 percent stake and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with neaniarly 23 percent. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.