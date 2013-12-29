ROME Dec 29 An Italian woman who declared in an
internet posting that she owed her life to medicines developed
from testing on laboratory mice has gone on national television
to answer abuse from animal rights militants.
Caterina Simonsen, 25, received insults and abuse, which
politicians rushed to condemn, after posting a defence of animal
testing on Facebook.
"Without it, I would have died when I was nine," wrote
Simonsen, whose story has dominated Italian newspapers and
television reports.
One anti-vivisection activist responded on Facebook."You
could die tomorrow. I wouldn't sacrifice my goldfish for you."
Another commented: "If you had died as a child, no-one would
have given a damn."
Shocked by the tone of the messages, Simonsen, who has a
respiratory illness requiring her to be attached to oxygen
tubes, made a video that was played repeatedly on national media
on Sunday.
"I want to get a degree so that I can help save animals,"
she said, speaking while wearing an oxygen mask. She has several
dogs and is studying to be a veterinarian at the University of
Bologna.
"I have received messages saying that the lives of 10 rats
are more important than mine. I don't know what planet these
people live on and who raised them," she said, breaking into
tears. "I am alive thanks to doctors, to medicines and to
animals who had to be sacrificed."
Her mother told an Italian newspaper she had received
messages of support on Facebook and Twitter from around the
world, including one from Matteo Renzi, the popular centre-left
leader widely expected to be a future prime minister.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton)