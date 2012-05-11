* Nuclear engineering executive was shot in leg
* Police say believe claim to be genuine
(Adds details from letter, separate incident)
By Ilaria Polleschi
MILAN, May 11 An Italian anarchist group claimed
responsibility for shooting and wounding the head of a nuclear
engineering group earlier this week and said it would go after
its "murderous octopus" parent company, a letter published on
Friday said.
In the letter, which Corriere della Sera published on its
website, a group calling itself the Olga Nucleus of the Informal
Anarchist Federation International Revolutionary Front said it
had attacked the head of Ansaldo Nucleare to punish "one of the
many sorcerers of the atomic industry".
The group said it planned to target Italian aerospace and
defence giant Finmeccanica, the nuclear unit's parent
company and Italy's second-biggest industrial group, with a
string of actions aimed at striking what they called a
"murderous octopus".
"Finmeccanica means death and exploitation," the letter
said, noting that the company provides supplies for U.S. police
forces.
An investigative source told Reuters that police believed
the claim to be genuine.
Ansaldo Nucleare Chief Executive Roberto Adinolfi, 53, was
shot in the leg by two masked gunmen in Genoa on Monday,
triggering fears of a revival of the violent far-left Red
Brigades movement of the 1970s and 1980s.
The company operates mainly abroad as Italy has rejected
nuclear power in two national referendums.
Separately on Friday, leaflets with the words "Red Brigades"
and the five-pointed star logo of the Italian Marxist-Leninist
group were plastered on the walls of several official buildings
in Legnano, about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of downtown Milan,
the Milan police said on Friday.
The leaflets, for which no one has yet claimed
responsibility, were placed on the facades of the Italian tax
agency, the social security office and a local company.
Austerity measures adopted by the government of Prime
Minister Mario Monti to control Italy's public debt have caused
mounting resentment, although protests generally have been
peaceful and there have been no real signs of organised
political violence.
(Reporting By Ilaria Polleschi and Michel Rose, Additional
reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by James Mackenzie and
Michel Rose; Editing by Michael Roddy)