ROME Oct 12 Fondo Strategico Italiano and two Italian investors plan to make an offer for a "significant" minority stake in Italian defense group Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia, the investment fund said in a statement on Friday.

FSI, which is controlled by state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and the Italian groups said they had signed a memorandum of understanding for an offer, according to a statement.

The Italian investors are Gruppo Energia Brescia and Gruppo Acciaierie Venete, the statement said. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)