MILAN, July 6 Italian rail technology company
Ansaldo STS has won contracts worth 289 million euros
($357.81 million) to help upgrade Rio Tinto's mining
operations in Australia, the company said on Friday.
Ansaldo, which is 40 percent owned by Italian defense giant
Finmeccanica, will provide a signalling system for
trains delivering iron ore as part of Rio Tinto's 1,500km rail
network stretching across Australia.
The signalling deal worth 253 million euros was signed with
another contract to install an electronically controlled
pneumatic breaking system, worth 36 million.
Under the agreement Ansaldo is to deliver the projects over
five years to support Rio Tinto's operations in the Pilbara
region in Western Australia.
The Genoa-based company employs 700 people across Australia.
Ansaldo's shares were up 1 percent, outperforming a 0.6
percent fall in Italy's blue-chip stock index by 0739
GMT.