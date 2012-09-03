MILAN, Sept 3 Italian rail technology group
Ansalso STS said on Monday it had appointed Christian
Andi as Chief Financial Officer, at a time when parent company
Finmeccanica is mulling selling the unit.
Andi, 39, will replace Alberto Milvio, Ansaldo STS said in a
statement.
Finmeccanica, 30 percent owned by the state, is seeking to
sell a series of non-core assets including its rail units
AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS to focus on its key aerospace and
defence businesses and cut debt.
Japan's Hitachi is carrying out due diligence for
AnsaldoBreda and possibly Ansaldo STS.
