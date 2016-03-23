BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital FY net profit down at EUR 1.2 million
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
MILAN, March 23 Italy's competition authority is investigating six consultancy firms over allegedly coordinating their offers in a public tender for services to the national public administration, the watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.
Rome and Milan offices of Deloitte & Touche, Meridiana Italia, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory, Reconta Ernst & Young have been searched by the authority's officials and the finance police, it said.
The watchdog said the investigation was looking at a tender launched by Consip - Italy's centralised procurement agency - in March last year for services supporting the country's auditing authorities regarding programmes co-financed by the European Union.
The competition watchdog said the investigation would be concluded by the end of October next year.
Ernst & Young had no immediate comment. The other companies involved could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened books for its new 30-year benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus 14bp area, according to the lead managers.