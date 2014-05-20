MILAN May 20 Italy's competition watchdog is
looking into TripAdvisor to see if the influential holiday
review website takes appropriate measures to avoid publishing
fake opinions.
The antitrust authority has also opened an investigation
into online booking websites Expedia and Booking.com
, saying their agreements with hotels may prevent
consumers from getting a better deal.
In a statement on Tuesday, the watchdog said it had received
complaints about TripAdvisor from consumers as well as hotel and
restaurant owners.
TripAdvisor is a travel website that gathers readers'
reviews of hotels and restaurants. The authority said in a
separate document on its website that TripAdvisor may have
published opinions of people who had not actually been to the
places they rated.
It also said TripAdvisor did not make clear enough the
distinction between information provided independently by
travellers and business profiles that hotels and restaurants pay
to get published on the website.
The company did not immediately reply to a request for a
comment.
The watchdog also gave details of its investigation into
Expedia and Booking.com in a statement on Monday.
"The analysis centres on clauses applied by Booking and
Expedia that prevent hotels from offering better prices and
conditions through other online services and, generally, any
other booking system (including hotels' own websites)," it said.
"The authority believes the use of such clauses by the main
two platforms on the market may significantly limit
competition."
The watchdog said it would conclude the investigation by
August 2015.
The Priceline Group, which owns Booking.com, had no
immediate comment. Expedia did not immediately return a request
for a comment.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)