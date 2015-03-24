MILAN, March 23 Italian prosecutors have wrapped
up an investigation into allegations U.S. tech giant Apple
failed to pay corporate taxes to the tune of 879
million euros ($964 million), two sources said on Monday.
Under Italian law, the move now opens the way for the
prosecutors to ask a judge for the case to be brought to trial.
The investigations, covering the period 2008-2013, involve
two managers from the Italian subsidiary of Apple operations and
one from its Irish-based subsidiary Apple Sales International,
the sources said.
The probe claims that by having profits generated in Italy
booked by the Irish subsidiary, Apple reduced its taxable income
base and saved just under 900 million euros in the period, the
sources said.
In a comment emailed to Reuters, Apple said it was one of
the largest tax payers in the world and paid every euro of tax
it owed wherever it did business.
It said the Italian tax authorities had audited Apple's
Italian operations in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and confirmed it
was in full compliance with the OECD documentation and
transparency requirements.
"These new allegations against our employees are completely
without merit and we're confident this process will reach the
same conclusion," it said.
The maker of the iPhone is one of several leading companies
like Google and Amazon to fall foul of tax inquiries in Europe.
In recession-hit Italy, tax authorities have pledged to
crack down on domestic and multinational companies in moves that
could help shore up stretched public finances.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by Bernard Orr)