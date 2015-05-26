ROME May 26 The Italian eyewear group Luxottica
will pay to restore and maintain the only wooden bridge
over Venice's Grand Canal, becoming the latest in a string of
private companies to put money into Italy's fragile landmarks.
The Ray Ban maker has pledged 1.7 million euros ($1.85
million) to renovate the 48-metre Ponte dell'Accademia, which
crosses from the lagoon city's main island to its south bank.
Vittorio Zappalorto, Venice's special commissioner since its
mayor resigned in a corruption scandal last year, said the work
had been planned for some time on the bridge, which was built in
1932.
"Finally, thanks to this generous donation, it will now be
possible to go ahead with the work necessary to give back one of
Venice's iconic monuments not just to the city, but to the
world," Zappalorto said in a statement.
Across Italy, a dearth of public funds to restore the
historical and cultural sites that draw in tourists has prompted
entrepreneurs to step in and save them from collapse.
Just a water taxi ride down the Grand Canal, the Rialto
bridge is under renovation in a project paid for by Diesel jeans
founder Renzo Rosso.
The floating city demands particular care, as regular winter
floods damage buildings. The wood and iron of the Ponte
dell'Accademia, which some 8 million people cross each year, had
decayed due to water stagnation.
Walls have collapsed at the ancient city of Pompeii and
chunks have fallen off centuries-old fountains in recent years.
The deterioration prompted the culture ministry to introduce tax
breaks of up to 65 percent for investments in so-called cultural
assets.
In Rome, shoemaker Tod's is paying to restore the
Colosseum, jeweller Bulgari the Spanish Steps, and
fashion house Fendi the Trevi Fountain.
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Larry King)