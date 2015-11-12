ROME Striking technicians forced Italy's renowned La Scala opera house to cancel the first night of a new ballet production on Thursday, in the latest show of anger from culture sector unions.

The theatre in Milan had been due to present Kenneth MacMillan's "Manon", the tragic tale of an avaricious courtesan, but one union decided to walk out, leaving the theatre without enough staff to secure the stage for the dancers.

Among the world's most prestigious opera houses, La Scala has avoided much of the union wrangling which caused chaos at its less famous southern cousin, the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, whose conductor quit in disgust last year after months of strikes.

Staff shortages were at the heart of Thursday's protest.

"This battle is not only about the stage technicians, who have been understaffed for months. It is up to everyone to oppose the company philosophy of doing more with fewer resources," the SLC-CGIL union said in a statement.

A three-year recession and austerity policies in the country where the musical aria was born has choked funding for the arts, prompting workers' sit-ins in theatre lobbies and temporarily closing the gates of archaeological sites.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi passed emergency legislation to limit strikes at cultural sites in September after Rome's Colosseum closed for a few hours for a union meeting, leaving tourists queuing outside.

La Scala said it was "extremely pained" to have to cancel Thursday's performance and would try to find a solution to the problem.

