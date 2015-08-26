MILAN Aug 26 A 1896 film of a woman plucking
babies from a cabbage patch marks a whimsical start to a Milan
exhibition that examines artistic representations of motherhood,
but the mood turns more sinister as the show moves into the 20th
century.
"The Great Mother" recounts a turbulent period in the
history of women through more than 400 paintings, photographs,
drawings, sculptures, short films, and artefacts, including a
flyer advertising the first abortion clinic.
Also featured are a model of a full-body torture machine
based on a description written by Franz Kafka in 1914, and Jeff
Koons's voluptuous red sculpture "Balloon Venus".
In "Amazing Grace" by Jamaican artist Nari Ward, 280 empty
prams found on the street are arranged around a pathway of
flattened fire hoses in a gloomy room, accompanied by a gospel
rendition of the eponymous hymn.
Curator Massimiliano Gioni, whose partner gave birth on
Saturday, joked at a news conference that the show might have
been "sweeter" if his son had arrived before the project was
finished.
The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday at Milan's Palazzo
Reale, traces a period in which "darker and more irrational and
instinctive facets" began to emerge, the venue's director
Domenico Piraina said.
A photograph of Sigmund Freud with his mother Amalia points
to the role the father of psychoanalysis plays, with several of
the artists presented offering critical interpretations of his
theories about the human psyche.
A 1974 photograph of U.S. artist Lynda Benglis posing naked
with a model of a phallus is described in the catalogue as a
"candid taunt to Freudian theory" that "assigns women a fixed
psychological identity based on anatomical distinction".
The fight for women's suffrage is commemorated with a brooch
calling for "Votes for Our Mothers" and a newspaper photograph
of a suffragette prisoner on hunger strike being force-fed.
"This exhibition is about the regenerative power of the
mother, but also about the power denied women," said Beatrice
Trussardi, president of the Nicola Trussardi Foundation, a
non-profit cultural organisation that co-produced the show.
The exhibition runs to Nov. 15 and is one of thousands of
events coinciding with the 2015 Expo World Fair.
