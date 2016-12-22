Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
MILAN Dec 22 Italian private equity firm Armonia has bought a majority stake in high-end clothing brand Aspesi and appointed as Aspesi's chief executive, Fabio Gnocchi, the former commercial head at rival Brunello Cucinelli .
Alberto Aspesi, founder of the brand famous for its minimalist style and high-tech fabric outerwear, will retain a minority stake.
A source close to the deal said Armonia had paid more than 50 million euros ($52 million) to gain a "large majority" stake.
Armonia said it would support the company's expansion as a long-term industrial partner in its first deal under a strategy aimed at helping small and medium-sized Italian businesses expand abroad.
Mediobanca and Ethica Corporate Finance acted as Aspesi's financial advisers.
($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini, Greg Mahlich)
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.