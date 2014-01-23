BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MILAN Jan 23 Italy's asset management industry had net outflows of 582 million euros ($789.45 million) in December from inflows of 4.788 billion euros a month earlier, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Thursday.
For the year inflows totaled 64.9 billion euros, Assogestioni said in a note. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.