MILAN, June 25 Italy's asset management industry had net inflows of 8.7 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in May, hitting their highest level in 14 years, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.

In April net inflows were 6.9 billion euros.

Total assets under management increased last month to 1.264 trillion euros, it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)