ROME Oct 17 Italy should begin to sell
state-owned assets, which will include both real estate and
companies, as soon as possible, Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said on Thursday.
The privatisation plan will include "both listed and
unlisted companies" as well as buildings, Saccomanni told the
foreign press in Rome, adding that the sales should go ahead
"the sooner the better".
Italy is aiming to sell assets to help bring down its
gigantic debt. Saccomanni gave no details about which companies
may be involved in the asset sales.
He also said that Italy's banks had nothing to fear from an
upcoming round of stress tests, which will be conducted all over
Europe, aimed at measuring the strength of the lenders' capital.