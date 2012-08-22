RIMINI, Italy Aug 22 Italian road toll operator
Atlantia expects to raise its financial targets for
this year, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on
Wednesday.
"We think our accounts are solid thanks to international
growth, and we also expect to improve our figures for this
year," Castellucci told reporters at a conference in the coastal
town of Rimini, without elaborating.
On Aug. 13, Atlantia, Italy's biggest road toll operator,
said traffic on its main motorway network fell 4.7 percent in
the main July-August holiday period from the year earlier.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)