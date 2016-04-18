MILAN, April 18 Banco Popolare will invest 50 million euros ($56.6 million) in new bank bailout fund Atlas, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Italy's main financial institutions agreed last week to set up Atlas with a war chest of up to 6 billion euros to underwrite capital increases at weak banks and buy bad loans.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)