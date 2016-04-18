BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
MILAN, April 18 Italian banking foundation CRT, a shareholder of UniCredit, will invest 50 million euros ($57 million) in new bank bailout fund Atlas, a foundation source said on Monday.
Italy's main financial institutions agreed last week to set up Atlas with a war chest of up to 6 billion euros to underwrite capital increases at weak banks and buy bad loans. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Luca Trogni)
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: