MILAN, April 18 Italian banking foundation CRT, a shareholder of UniCredit, will invest 50 million euros ($57 million) in new bank bailout fund Atlas, a foundation source said on Monday.

Italy's main financial institutions agreed last week to set up Atlas with a war chest of up to 6 billion euros to underwrite capital increases at weak banks and buy bad loans. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Luca Trogni)