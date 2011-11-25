ROME Nov 25 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday's bond auctions, at which the Treasury was forced to pay record yields to sell short term paper, did not reflect economic fundamentals.

"These rates are not a balanced indicator of the current economic situation and its prospects. They are a reflection of market dynamics," he said in a statement.

"They should be countered with credible measures such as those the government is working on. We are confident that in the appropriate time, the government will implement economic measures and define the structural interventions which are necessary."

