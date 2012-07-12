MILAN, July 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
fell to 2.697 percent at auction on Thursday as large
redemptions and lower rates on overnight deposits with the
European Central Bank boosted appetite for short-term paper.
A month ago Italy had paid 3.97 percent to sell one-year
bills, the highest since December, at an auction that came soon
after an unconvincing deal to help Spanish banks and ahead of
crucial political elections in Greece.
On Thursday, Italy sold the planned 7.5 billion euros in
bills, with bids totalling 1.55 times that amount, marginally
down from a month ago.
Analysts says uncertainty and volatility remain very high
but Italian yields have eased from a month ago following
progress on Spain's bank bailout and an accord on a more
flexible use of euro zone rescue funds to buy government bonds.
The Treasury offered less bills than the 10.425 billion
euros maturing mid-July and said it did not need to sell
three-month paper this month due to a lack of specific cash
requirements.
Italy returns to the market on Friday with a more
challenging offer of up to 5.25 billion euros in new three-year
bonds and three longer-dates issues it no longer sells on a
regular basis.