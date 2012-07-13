MILAN, July 13 Italian three-year borrowing
costs eased well below 5 percent on Friday at a bond auction as
the euro zone's third-largest economy passed a tough market test
after Moody's overnight cut its sovereign rating to just two
notches above junk status.
The Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros in bonds, at the top of
its planned issue range.
The Treasury has still to publish results for the sale of
three off-the-run bonds.
The unexpected rating downgrade pushed Italian bond yields
higher ahead of the sale. But the Treasury placed a new
three-year bond at an average 4.65 percent yield, below the 5.3
percent yield it last paid on this maturity and the lowest since
May.