* One-year debt costs drop by 1.3 pct points from mid-June
* Lowest auction yield on one-year debt since May
* To sell up to 5.25 bln eur in bonds on Friday, mostly 3-yr
By Francesca Landini
LONDON, July 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
fell by more than a percentage point from a month ago, to 2.697
percent at auction on Thursday, as large redemptions and lower
rates on overnight deposits at the ECB supported demand for
short-term paper.
In mid-June Italy paid 3.97 percent to sell one-year bills,
its highest cost of funds since December, at an auction that
came ahead of crucial elections in Greece and soon after a deal
to help Spanish banks that did not fully reassure investors.
Progress on Spain's bank bailout and a deal by EU leaders to
allow euro zone rescue funds more flexibility to buy bonds have
helped bring down Italian yields from a month ago, although
analysts say uncertainty remains high and markets volatile.
"Yields are falling and that's a good sign," said Biagio
Lapolla, a strategist at RBS.
"Zero rates on overnight deposits with the ECB, which came
into force yesterday, surely helped. Investors are hunting for
good short-term returns, also among 'peripheral' issuers."
The Treasury will return to the market on Friday with a more
challenging sale of up to 5.25 billion euros in new three-year
bonds and three longer-dated issues that are no longer sold on a
regular basis.
Analysts expect domestic demand to help the Treasury clear
the sale. The decision to cancel its mid-August bond auction, in
line with a practice followed in recent years, should also
support demand.
The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to
a record low 0.75 percent last week. It also slashed to zero the
rate it pays on cash parked at the central bank overnight as it
tries to encourage banks to restart lending to each other.
Following a sketchy accord a month ago, Madrid clinched a
deal with euro zone partners on Monday to use the bloc's
emergency fund to recapitalise its banks. It also announced new
austerity measures in return for softer fiscal targets.
Details of the Spanish bank deal have eased pressure on
Spanish bond yields, also boosting sentiment towards Italian
debt in thin secondary markets.
Italy's 10-year yield stood at 5.8 percent on
Thursday. A month ago it was well above 6 percent as extreme
uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro zone and about
Spanish banks and public finances weighed on periphery debt.
On Thursday, Italy sold the planned 7.5 billion euros in
bills, with bids totalling 1.55 times that amount, marginally
down from a month ago.
The Treasury offered less in new bills than the 10.425
billion euros maturing mid-July, helping the sale. It said it
was not issuing three-month bills due to the absence of specific
cash requirements.