* Offers 3.50-5.25 bln euros in bonds, mostly 3-year
* 3-year yield seen below 5 pct from 5.3 pct a month ago
* Analysts say situation remains very challenging
By Valentina Za
MILAN, July 13 Italian three-year borrowing
costs are expected to retreat below 5 percent at a bond auction
on Friday as progress on a Spanish bank bailout brings some
respite in euro zone market tensions that analysts say could
nevertheless easily flare up again.
Italy last sold three-year bonds a month ago, right before
pivotal elections in Greece and soon after a sketchy accord to
support Spanish banks that had failed to reassure investors. It
paid an average 5.3 percent yield then, the highest since
December.
On Friday, the Treasury offers up to 5.25 billion euros in
bonds, including a new three-year issue carrying a 4.5 percent
coupon. It will also sell new tranches of three bonds due in
2019, 2022 and 2023 that are no longer issued on a regular
basis.
The new bond traded at around 4.8 percent late on Thursday,
pointing to a likely fall in the cost of borrowing.
"Part of the fall in yields we saw lately is a product of
progress achieved on Spain and its banks," said Intesa Sanpaolo
strategist Chiara Manenti. "I think the first step taken towards
joint bank supervision (at an end-June EU summit) also helped."
Volatility on bond markets is still high and sentiment
remains extremely fragile. Prime Minister Mario Monti this week
did not rule out Italy the possibility of needing in the future
to seek support for its bonds from the euro zone's rescue funds.
"The backdrop remains fundamentally challenging," analysts
at Citi said in a note.
Domestic demand should help the Treasury clear the sale,
thanks also to the relatively small amounts offered both for the
new issue and the other three bonds. These were probably
specifically requested by primary dealers.
A decision to cancel the mid-August bond sale - in line with
a practice adopted in recent years - should also be supportive.
On Thursday, Italy saw its one-year debt costs drop by more
than one percentage point from a month earlier at a bill sale.
Euro zone finance ministers this week made 30 billion euros
available by the end of July for troubled Spanish banks. Madrid
unveiled further austerity measures on Wednesday after being
granted more time to meet its fiscal targets.
Saddled with a 1.95 trillion euro debt pile and chronic
growth problems, Italy has been hit by the investor concerns
over Spain, with the two countries often bracketed together as
the most vulnerable to a worsening in the crisis.
"Italian paper is benefiting from the slightly more positive
assessment of the Spanish rescue package over the past few days.
Italy's perceived creditworthiness is externally driven," said
Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Right now, this is working in Italy's favour, but we find
it extremely worrying that there is still insufficient
differentiation between Spain and Italy in the markets."
Italy has greater funding needs compared to Spain but it can
rely on a bigger and more diversified domestic investor base.
With euro break-up worries keeping foreign investors away
from Italian bonds, domestic support is key for the Treasury,
which has roughly another 180 billion euros in debt to raise
before the end of 2012.