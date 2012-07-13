* Offers 3.50-5.25 bln euros in bonds, mostly 3-year
* Sale comes after two-notch sovereign downgrade overnight
By Valentina Za
MILAN, July 13 Italy's auction of up to 5.25
billion euros in bonds on Friday looks altogether more testing
after Moody's cut its rating on the euro zone's third-largest
economy to just two notches above junk status.
The agency downgraded Italy's sovereign rating by two
notches to 'Baa2', citing rising risks of higher funding costs
and a loss of market access. It warned it may cut it further.
The unexpected move weighed negatively on Italian bonds in
early trade but a new three-year bond on sale on Friday still
traded at levels which pointed to a fall in the cost of
borrowing from a month ago.
"The (Italian government bond) futures have opened sharply
lower, we have a tough day ahead of us," an Italian bond trader
said. "The negative outlook is particularly worrying."
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose
13 basis points to 6.04 percent, while five-year yields
were up 15 bps to 5.55 percent in response to the
Moody's action.
The Treasury is offering a new July 2015 bond carrying a 4.5
percent coupon and new tranches of three bonds due in 2019, 2022
and 2023 that are no longer issued on a regular basis.
It last sold three-year paper a month ago, right before
pivotal elections in Greece and soon after a sketchy accord to
support Spanish banks that failed to reassure investors.
It then paid an average 5.3 percent yield, the highest since
December, on the three-year maturity. On Friday morning the
three-year bond yielded around 4.9 percent, around 10 basis
points higher on the day.
Analysts have attributed the fall in yields to progress
achieved on Spain's bank bailout but warn volatility on bond
markets is very high and sentiment extremely fragile.
Prime Minister Mario Monti this week did not rule out Italy
may in the future need to seek support for its bonds from the
euro zone's rescue funds.
Moody's said that, given the size of the Italian economy,
such mechanism could only give limited support.
"The backdrop remains fundamentally challenging," analysts
at Citi said in a note.
Domestic demand should still help the Treasury clear the
sale, thanks also to the relatively small amounts offered both
for the new issue and the other three bonds. These were probably
specifically requested by primary dealers.
A decision to cancel a mid-August bond sale - in line with a
practice adopted in recent years - should also be supportive.
On Thursday, Italy saw its one-year debt costs drop by more
than one percentage point from a month earlier at a bill sale.
POLITICAL RISK
Moody's said Monti had made substantial progress on
structural reforms which, if sustained, could improve the
country's competitiveness and growth potential. But with the
prime minister saying he will not stand in next year's election,
there is significant uncertainty for the markets to price in.
Former premier Silvio Berlusconi, who resigned last year in
the middle of financial turmoil that risked tipping Italy into a
Greek-style debt crisis, will be the centre-right candidate in
next year's election, a senior official in his PDL party was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
Saddled with a 1.95 trillion euro debt pile and chronic
growth problems, Italy has been hit by the investor concerns
over Spain, with the two countries often bracketed together as
the most vulnerable to a worsening in the crisis.
Moody's cited an increased likelihood that Spain may require
further external help in its statement.
Euro zone finance ministers this week made 30 billion euros
available by the end of July for troubled Spanish banks. Madrid
unveiled further austerity measures on Wednesday after being
granted more time to meet its fiscal targets.
"Italy's perceived creditworthiness is externally driven,"
said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "We find it
extremely worrying that there is still insufficient
differentiation between Spain and Italy in the markets."
Italy has greater funding needs compared to Spain but it can
rely on a bigger and more diversified domestic investor base.
With euro break-up worries keeping foreign investors away
from Italian bonds, domestic support is key for the Treasury,
which has roughly another 180 billion euros in debt to raise
before the end of 2012.