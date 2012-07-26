MILAN, July 26 Italy's two-year yield hit an
eight-month high of 4.86 percent at a sale of zero-coupon paper
on Thursday, tracking Spain's borrowing costs higher as
investors fret about the two economies most vulnerable to the
worsening debt crisis.
This was the highest yield Italy has paid to borrow on this
maturity since a euro lifetime high of 7.81 percent it paid at
the height of the crisis in November, when the country was seen
on the brink of financial collapse.
The yield at a similar sale a month ago was 4.71 percent.
On Thursday, Italy sold the top planned amount of 2.5
billion euros in zero-coupon bonds due in May 2014, with the
generous yield spurring demand from domestic players.
The auction was covered 1.78 times, up from 1.65 at a
slightly bigger sale a month ago.
The small size also helped the Treasury push the auction
through, after it decided not to offer inflation-linked paper at
Thursday's sale as it would have normally done.
A sovereign downgrade by Moody's this month is forcing
Italian linkers out of some indices, leading some funds to sell
their holdings. To ease pressure on these assets, Italy bought
back 1.3 billion euros of its own linkers at an exchange auction
on Wednesday.
Concerns about Spain's budget and banking troubles and the
impact that a possible loss of market access for Madrid would
have on Italy fuel markets' risk aversion, quashing appetite
among international investors for bonds issued by the two
debt-laden countries.
Italy's Treasury returns to the market on Friday with an 8.5
billion euro sale of six-month bills and faces a tougher test on
Monday when it will sell five and 10-year bonds.