By Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 12 Italy faces a week of strikes
as the three biggest labour unions protest against Prime
Minister Mario Monti's 33-billion-euro austerity package, which
the government may soften slightly to meet some of their
demands.
After meeting with Monti late on Sunday, union leaders
confirmed the series of strikes threatened after the austerity
plan was announced last week.
Monti underscored the "extreme urgency" of his government to
act to restore investor confidence amid a euro zone debt crisis,
and said he was open to amendments as long as they can be fully
funded, according to a statement.
Port, highway, and haulage personnel strike today for three
hours, and metal workers -- including those at carmaker Fiat --
are striking for the eight hours. Printing press operators will
stop for a full shift, and most newspapers won't be published on
Tuesday.
Public transport strikes will be held on Dec 15-16. Bank
employees will halt work for the afternoon of Dec 16, and the
public adminsitration will close down for a whole day on Dec 19.
For the first time in six years of division, the three main
union leaders will share a stage together when they speak to
striking workers in front of parliament later on Monday.
Union opposition will not affect parliamentary support for
the package, Pier Luigi Bersani, secretary of the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD), said on Monday. The PD counts many union
members among its supporters.
Bersani told Corriere della Sera daily said he shared union
concerns about the effects of the tax increases and pension cuts
on low incomes but his party's backing was still assured.
"We will be responsible. Our support isn't in discussion,"
he said. "This budget correction is a message to Europe."
UNFAIR
Unions accept the need for more austerity but say Monti's
plan is unfair. Rather than raising money by taxing pensioners
and low earners, the government should be boosting levies on the
wealthy, they say.
"There are incomprehensible traits of inequality," Susanna
Camusso, chief of the largest labour group Cgil, told la
Repubblica newspaper on Monday.
As yields on Italian 10-year bonds exceeded the critical 7
percent level, Monti on Dec 4 introduced a raft of measures
including pension reform and hikes in property tax, sales tax
and petrol tax.
Borrowing costs fell sharply on optimism ahead of a European
Union summit last week but have since crept back up, and rose
above 6.8 percent on Monday after the summit failed to provide
an immediate solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
To meet demands from both unions and parties, the government
is seeking other revenue sources or spending cuts to alleviate
cuts to low pensions andd to give property-tax exemptions to
low-income families. The total cost of both moves would be 5
billion euros, parliamentary sources said. The deadline to amend
the package is late on Monday.