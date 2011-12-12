* Strikes staggered in several sectors throughout week
* Large unions unite against plan after years of division
* Govt says can amend package, but only slightly
* Parliamentary backing still seen as assured
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Dec 12 Italy began a week of strikes
by the three biggest labour unions against Prime Minister Mario
Monti's 33-billion-euro austerity package, which the government
may soften slightly to meet some of their demands.
Port, highway, and haulage personnel stopped work for three
hours and metal workers -- including those at carmaker Fiat --
put down their tools for eight hours. Printing press operators
stopped for a full shift and most newspapers won't publish on
Tuesday.
Public transport strikes will be held on Dec 15-16. Bank
employees will halt work for the afternoon of Dec 16, and the
public adminsitration will close down for a whole day on Dec 19.
For the first time in six years of division, the three main
union leaders shared a stage together when they spoke to
striking workers in front of parliament.
"We're not giving up on the idea that the austerity package
must be changed," Susanna Camusso, chief of the largest labour
group Cgil, told the crowd.
"It hurts workers, pensions and the country as a whole," she
said.
Monti failed to thwart the strikes during a last-ditch
meeting on Sunday night with union leaders.
Monti underscored the "extreme urgency" of his government to
act to restore investor confidence amid a euro zone debt crisis,
and said he was open to amendments as long as they can be fully
funded, according to a statement.
Union opposition will not affect parliamentary support for
the package, Pier Luigi Bersani, secretary of the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD), said on Monday. The PD counts many union
members among its supporters.
Bersani told Corriere della Sera daily that he shared union
concerns about the effects of the tax increases and pension cuts
on low incomes, but his party's backing was still assured.
"We will be responsible. Our support isn't in discussion,"
he said. "This budget correction is a message to Europe."
UNFAIR
Unions accept the need for more austerity but say Monti's
plan is unfair. Rather than raising money by taxing pensioners
and low earners, the government should be boosting levies on the
wealthy, they say.
"We are here to show our opposition towards the new economic
measures that the new government is putting together," said
Sergio Bussone, one of the striking union members in the
capital. "These measures punish public sector workers, and will
be harmful and negative for all the pensioners."
As yields on Italian 10-year bonds exceeded the critical 7
percent level, Monti on Dec 4 introduced a raft of measures
including pension reform and hikes in property tax, sales tax
and petrol tax.
Borrowing costs fell sharply on optimism ahead of a European
Union summit last week but have since crept back up, and rose
above 6.8 percent on Monday after the summit failed to provide
an immediate solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
ECB intervention helped yields back to 6.6 percent.
To meet demands from both unions and parties, the government
is seeking other revenue sources or spending cuts to alleviate
cuts to low pensions and to give property-tax exemptions to
low-income families.
The total cost of both moves would be 5 billion euros,
parliamentary sources said. On Monday, lawmakers pushed back the
deadline to amend the package by 24 hours to late Tuesday.