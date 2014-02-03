MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
MILAN Feb 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.24 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 117,802 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 28.27 percent in January, compared with 27.97 percent the previous month or 30.1 percent in January last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.