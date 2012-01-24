ROME Jan 24 Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera on Tuesday declined to comment on a report in an Italian newspaper that the government was considering introducing financial incentives for people to buy low-emission cars.

The report had raised the share price of carmaker Fiat , according to several traders.

"No comment, at the moment I'm not able to make any comment," Passera told reporters on the margins of a conference in Rome. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)