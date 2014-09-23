MILAN, Sept 23 An Italian consumer group is
inviting car buyers to join a class action lawsuit against Fiat
and Volkswagen over allegations that the
companies exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of their
vehicles.
After conducting tests on Fiat's Panda 1.2 and Volkswagen's
Golf 1.6 TDI models, Altroconsumo said on Tuesday the two models
were between 18 and 50 percent less fuel efficient than stated
by the two manufacturers in their marketing and sales material.
The consumer group is asking Fiat to pay compensation of 247
euros ($320) to each buyer of the Panda model and of 509 euros
to owners of the Golf model tested, based on what it estimates
to be additional fuel costs for an average annual distance
driven of 15,000 km (9,320 miles).
"Consumers buying supposedly efficient cars are misled too
often," Monique Goyens, director general of the European
Consumer Organisation, of which Altroconsumo is a member, said
in a statement.
"The deplorable side-effect of this practice is that drivers
might disregard fuel consumption information altogether."
Altroconsumo alleged that Fiat and Volkswagen were using
loopholes such as over-inflating tyres or reducing the vehicle
weight, giving significantly lower consumption figures than
realised in real-life driving situations.
Officials at Fiat and Volkswagen both said they were unable
to comment immediately.
Altroconsumo said the class action will go ahead regardless
of how many people join and expects to deposit the papers with
an Italian court within weeks.
EU regulators are already preparing draft legislation that
will require a vehicle's fuel consumption performance to be
tested on roads rather than in laboratories.
