ROME, July 29 The Italian government is considering offering tax incentives to encourage new car purchases by both private and public sector owners, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.

"We are thinking of using fiscal levers to encourage a renewal of our car stocks," Lupi told reporters in parliament. "We are evaluating this project because that is what it means to have an industrial policy for this country," he said, giving no details.

He said he would meet Industry Minister Federica Guidi to consider the proposals which would concern both privately owned cars and publicly owned vehicle fleets. The proposals would then be looked at by the Economy Ministry and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's office.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)