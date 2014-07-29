ROME, July 29 The Italian government is
considering offering tax incentives to encourage new car
purchases by both private and public sector owners, Transport
Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.
"We are thinking of using fiscal levers to encourage a
renewal of our car stocks," Lupi told reporters in parliament.
"We are evaluating this project because that is what it means to
have an industrial policy for this country," he said, giving no
details.
He said he would meet Industry Minister Federica Guidi to
consider the proposals which would concern both privately owned
cars and publicly owned vehicle fleets. The proposals would then
be looked at by the Economy Ministry and Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's office.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)