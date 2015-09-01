MILAN, Sept 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 10.65 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 59,203, Italy's transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.03 percent in August, compared with 28.33 percent in July, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)