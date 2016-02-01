MILAN Feb 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 17.4 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 155,157 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.79 percent in January, compared with 29.46 percent in December, according to calculations done by Reuters. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)