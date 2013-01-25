UPDATE 6-Gunman spreads panic at Philippines casino, robbery suspected - police
* Officers hunt for lone gunman, at least 30 people injured (Adds quotes from police, smoke seen at casino resort hotel, details, paragraphs 4-6)
MILAN Jan 25 Two skiers were killed on Friday in an avalanche in the Dolomites, close to the resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, police said.
The avalanche broke loose from the Cristallo mountain group in the Dolomites, right below the Forcella Staunies peak, an area were there are no regular ski slopes, the police said.
"At the moment rescuers are at work to check if there are other people involved," police official Leonardo Landi said.
No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Officers hunt for lone gunman, at least 30 people injured (Adds quotes from police, smoke seen at casino resort hotel, details, paragraphs 4-6)
WASHINGTON, June 1 President Donald Trump, in phone calls on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May, personally explained his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, the White House said in a statement.