MILAN Jan 25 Two skiers were killed on Friday in an avalanche in the Dolomites, close to the resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, police said.

The avalanche broke loose from the Cristallo mountain group in the Dolomites, right below the Forcella Staunies peak, an area were there are no regular ski slopes, the police said.

"At the moment rescuers are at work to check if there are other people involved," police official Leonardo Landi said.

