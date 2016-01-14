BRUSSELS Jan 14 The European Commission is
ready to engage with Italy on a revised plan to help domestic
banks offload their non-performing loans, a Commission
spokeswoman told Reuters.
"Italy has just contacted the Commission with an informal
outline of its current views on a potential way forward (on bank
bad loans)," a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"The Commission is ready to engage further with Italy on
this basis".
The Italian government has been talking with the Commission
since February last year on a project to tackle bad loans at its
banks, which climbed to around 200 billion euros at the end of
last year.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca
Landini)