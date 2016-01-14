BRUSSELS Jan 14 The European Commission is ready to engage with Italy on a revised plan to help domestic banks offload their non-performing loans, a Commission spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Italy has just contacted the Commission with an informal outline of its current views on a potential way forward (on bank bad loans)," a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The Commission is ready to engage further with Italy on this basis".

The Italian government has been talking with the Commission since February last year on a project to tackle bad loans at its banks, which climbed to around 200 billion euros at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini)