BRUSSELS, April 23 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will meet the European Union competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Thursday in Brussels to discuss a government plan to help Italian banks offload bad loans, a spokesman for the Commission said.

Italian lenders are saddled with 187 billion euros in bad loans piled up during a three-year recession and struggling to sell them.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)