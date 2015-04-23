* Italy and EU discussed bad bank, options to offload soured
loans
* New meetings between Italy and EU in coming weeks
* Italian banks saddled with 186 bln euros in non-performing
loans
(Recasts to add minister's quotes, new meetings)
By Francesco Guarascio and Giuseppe Fonte
BRUSSELS/ROME, April 23 Italy's Economy Minister
discussed the country's banking sector with the EU competition
chief on Thursday, including the idea of setting up a "bad bank"
to help lenders offload problem loans.
Italy's banks are saddled with 186 billion euros ($201
billion) in loans unlikely ever to be repaid, as the country
struggles to emerge from its longest recession since World War
Two.
The meeting was part of ongoing dialogue with the EU
executive body and new meetings have been scheduled for the
coming weeks, Pier Carlo Padoan said.
"We are working on all possible options," Padoan said,
referring to the problem of non-performing loans, after his
meeting with the EU's Margrethe Vestager.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been
considering setting up a bad bank that would issue
state-guaranteed bonds to finance the purchase of bad loans from
banks.
According to Italian government sources, the European
Commission has said such a plan could amount to state aid. Under
European Union rules this would require losses being imposed on
bank shareholders and junior bondholders, something Italy wants
to avoid.
Alongside the creation of a bad bank, the Treasury is also
considering streamlining lengthy procedures that make it very
hard for banks to seize assets given as guarantees for defaulted
loans, sources said.
The government is also mulling creating tax benefits for
banks that book loan losses, sources said.
PROS AND CONS
Every option "has pros and cons," Padoan said, adding a
decision had not yet been taken on which measure might be more
efficient to boost lending and guarantee financial stability.
Bad loans force banks to set aside capital to cover
potential losses and so put a brake on new lending to families
and businesses, choking off economic recovery prospects.
Currently Italian banks are unable to get rid of soured
loans except at a steep discount, and are unwilling to sell them
cheaply since that could undermine further their capital base.
Book values for such risky assets are still above market
prices in the country and further writedowns of between 10 and
20 percent on the most problematic loans are seen necessary to
unlock large-scale sales, experts say.
