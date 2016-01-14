BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 14 Italy has presented a new proposal to the European Commission to help its domestic banks offload bad loans and is hoping for a quick approval, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.
Asked at a press conference whether the new proposal included a state guarantee mechanism, he said this could be part of the plan.
"I hope it won't take long (for the measure to be approved)," Padoan told reporters.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Francesca Landini)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.