ROME Jan 21 Italy should have set up a bad bank to hold lenders' bad loans before Europe tightened its rules on bank rescues, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

"Even if we reach a deal over the week-end it would not be decisive... (the bad bank) should have been done before the new rules came into force," Renzi told Italian state broadcaster RAI Uno on Thursday.

Italy and the European Union are likely to reach agreement by next week on a way to help banks sell bad loans, an Italian source close to the talks said earlier on Thursday.

Rome has been in talks with the EU over such a plan for nearly a year, but a compromise has been hard to reach.

