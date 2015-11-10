MILAN Nov 10 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose to 200 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday, suggesting domestic lenders are still struggling to contain the growth of soured debt.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were at 198 billion euros in August.

Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 0.9 percent in September after falling 0.8 percent in August. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe, editing by Isla Binnie)