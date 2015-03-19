By Giuseppe Fonte
| ROME, March 19
plan to create a state-backed vehicle to help banks offload bad
loans because of tough European Union rules on state aid, two
government sources said on Thursday.
The government had been considering setting up a vehicle
that would issue bonds guaranteed by the state to fund the
purchase of the bad loans from banks.
EU authorities have said they would consider it akin to a
bank bailout if the Italian government provided the vehicle with
funds or a state guarantee, according to sources.
Resorting to state aid procedures would impose a loss on
bank shareholders and holders of their junior debt, something
Rome wants to avoid.
"If negotiations with Brussels unblocked, we could proceed
with the plan to create a vehicle with public guarantees. It
would remain to be seen whether the state would take a direct
stake (in the vehicle)," one source said.
"Given the difficulties in negotiating with the EU
Commission, the treasury is looking to proceed swiftly with
regulatory and fiscal measures on NPLs," the source added.
Italian lenders are saddled with 186 billion euros in loans
that are unlikely to be repaid, a major drag for the economy and
banks' profitability.
Italy wants to streamline lengthy procedures that make it
very hard for banks to seize assets given as a guarantee against
defaulted loans.
It is also mulling reducing the period over which banks are
allowed to book loan losses against their tax burden to one year
from the current five, sources said, although this would hit
public finances and so is not considered likely.
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
(writing by Valentina Za)