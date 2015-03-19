* State aid hurdles stall bad bank plan
* Italy mulling tax incentives, changes to bankruptcy rules
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, March 19 Italy has put on hold plans to
create a state-backed company to help banks offload soured
loans, two government sources said, denting hopes such a measure
could help revive one of Europe's most sluggish economies.
Italian lenders are saddled with 186 billion euros ($198.4
billion) in loans unlikely ever to be repaid, as the euro zone's
third biggest economy struggles to emerge from its longest
recession since World War II.
Bad loans force banks to set aside capital to cover
potential losses and so put a brake on new lending to families
and businesses, choking off recovery prospects.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been
considering setting up a "bad bank", which is a company that
would issue bonds guaranteed by the state to finance the
purchase of bad loans from banks.
However, such a plan would amount to state aid. Under
European Union rules this would require that losses be imposed
on bank shareholders and junior bond holders, something Italy
wants to avoid, sources said.
Talks between Rome and Brussels are making little headway,
so the government is instead thinking of reforming bankruptcy
procedures and offering tax incentives to encourage banks to
sell their bad loans, the sources said.
"Given the difficulties in negotiating with the EU
Commission, the Treasury is looking to proceed swiftly with
regulatory and fiscal measures on non-performing loans," one of
the sources said.
The government wants to streamline lengthy court procedures
that make it hard for banks to seize assets given as a guarantee
against defaulted loans.
It is also looking at reducing the period over which banks
are allowed to book loan losses against their tax burden to one
year from the current five, sources said. This would hit public
finances, however, and so is not considered likely.
Moreover, analysts say these kinds of fiscal and tax
measures are unlikely to significantly help the solve the
problem of bad loans, and certainly not in the short term.
They also doubt whether banks really want to sell their bad
loans at their market value because they would then have to
write them down heavily and take a hit on their accounts.
"As long as the banks refuse to bear the brunt of the losses
stemming from writedowns on bad debts, the problem won't be
resolved," said Vincenzo Longo, a strategist at IG.
($1 = 0.9375 euros)
(Writing by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)