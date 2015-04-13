ROME, April 13 The European Commission is
working closely with Italy to help it deal with the mass of bad
loans piled up in its banks, commission vice president Valdis
Dombrovskis told Reuters on Monday.
"We are aware of the problem and we are working closely with
Italian authorities to find a solution," Dombrovskis, who
oversees the euro in the commission, said in an interview.
Italy has been discussing ways to deal with some 186 billion
euros ($196.34 billion) in loans that are unlikely to be repaid
and drag on a fragile economy which has shrunk for the last
three years.
Dombrovskis added that Italy's forecast for economic growth
of 0.7 percent in 2015 and 1.4 percent was "realistic", and said
the EU views the government's debt and deficit targets
positively.
In a three-year financial planning document published on
Friday, Italy forecast its deficit would fall to 2.6 percent of
output this year, comfortably under the EU's 3 percent limit,
while debt is expected to reach 132.5 percent of GDP before
declining to 130.9 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.9473 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by
Isla Binnie)